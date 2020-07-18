Flood situation improves in Muar, leaving only 71 people at relief centres

Firemen rescuing trapped flood victims in Kampung Sawah in Pekan Nanas after the massive downpour on June 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, July 18 ― The situation in flood affected areas in Muar is reported improving, leaving only 71 evacuees, from 16 families, still at two relief centres in the district as at 8am today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, in a statement today, said the remaining evacuees were at the relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Keroma Darat (58 people involving 13 families) and SK Parit Raja (13 people from three families), which were opened last July 13.

The evacuees are from Kampung Parit Keroma Darat, Parit Sakai, Parit Besar, Kampung Parit Amal and Kampung Parit Amat, where the flood water has yet to recede.

However, due to the fine weather forecast, more of the evacuees are expected to return home today. ― Bernama