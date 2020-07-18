Flash floods, fallen trees in KL due to heavy rain

Flash flood hit Kuala Lumpur due to heavy rain on July 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Several areas around the capital were hit by flash floods and falling trees due to heavy rain since this afternoon.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre in a statement said one of the areas hit by the flash floods was in front of Ubudiah Mosque, Jalan Segambut Dalam with knee-high water.

There were reports of fallen trees in front of Batu Muda People’s Housing Project (PPR), Taman Pusat Kepong, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Taman Sri Rampai and Sungai Penchala.

The fallen trees damaged three vehicles and part of a kitchen in a house.

There were no injuries reported, according to the statement. — Bernama