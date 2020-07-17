Hasanuddin is new Kedah CPO

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan was among the seven senior officers involved in the exchange and promotion, all of which would take effect on August 17. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan has been appointed as the new Kedah Police Chief with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police effective August 17.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Head of Corporate Communications, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement, said Hasanuddin was among the seven senior officers involved in the exchange and promotion, all of which would take effect on August 17.

Also promoted were Penang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy chief (Intelligence/Operations) ACP Rahimi Ra'ais as the new Penang CID chief; and Supt Nor Azman Mohd Noor from Bukit Aman CID as the new Kota Setar District Police chief. — Bernama