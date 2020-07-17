Five civil servants remanded for graft, power abuse

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — Nine individuals including five civil servants were remanded for six days for alleged involvement in corruption and abuse of power pertaining to new registration of e-procurement accounts involving a ministry.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order beginning today until July 22 after hearing the application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court here today.

Earlier, all suspects comprising five women and four men arrived at the court at about 9am wearing the orange-coloured lock-up attire and were handcuffed.

According to an MACC source, all nine individuals were arrested around Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur in an operations yesterday.

The five civil servants, three of whom are women, are staff at the company registration unit of the ministry, while the rest are members of the public, the source said.

The MACC source said besides e-procurement applications, the individuals aged between 30 and 47 years were also arrested for alleged involvement in matters pertaining to company applications for Bumiputera status around Klang Valley.

The source also said that a six-month intelligence surveillance revealed that the syndicate had been active since 2017 and had collected hundreds of thousands of ringgit in bribes from companies in Klang Valley.

The case is investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama