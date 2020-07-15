Jempol PKR chief among 26 members quitting party

Jempol PKR chief Karip Mohd Salleh was among 26 division members who declared that they have left the party. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JEMPOL, July 15 — Jempol PKR chief Karip Mohd Salleh was among 26 division members who declared that they have left the party, citing that they had lost trust in the party leadership.

Karip, who led the group, claimed that the party failed to solve its internal crisis, causing the Pakatan Harapan government to collapse.

“Most of us are members of the Jempol division committee and some whose memberships were suspended by the party. I was also suspended last April and we will not appeal,” he told a press conference here today.

Karip said the group expressed its support for the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama