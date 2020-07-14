Ismail Sabri warns supermarkets of fines, shutdown order if hand sanitisers not provided

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that supermarkets must follow all the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Supermarkets that do not provide hand sanitisers for patrons at their premises can be fined and even ordered shut, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said that supermarkets must follow all the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“The SOP is that the supermarkets must make sure visitors’ details are taken, conduct temperature checks and provide hand sanitisers.

“If they miss out any of this then they failed to comply with the SOP. The supermarket can be compounded and also ordered to be closed,” he told reporters at Parliament.

Ismail Sabri said that hand sanitisers are a must to ensure the safety of supermarket customers and its workers.

The minister also announced that all driving school employees, including its administrative staff, can now work from 7.30am to 8.30pm.

However, he added that driving courses and training hours can only be held from 8.30am to 8pm and urged compliance with the SOP that has been set.