Finas: 23 production companies given Digital Content Fund allocation, says chairman

Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid speaks at a press conference after giving out the DKD offer letters in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has offered 23 production companies an allocation of the RM7.8 million Digital Content Fund (DKD) aimed at stimulating the creative industry and economy.

The companies passed an evaluation phase in June for the TV programme and documentary category.

“We are confident the fund will generate business opportunities and income for those working behind the scenes, particularly, who have been impacted badly by Covid-19.

“We hope all the recipients can start shooting immediately,” said Finas chairman, Zakaria Abdul Hamid, during a press conference after a ceremony to give out the DKD offer letters today.

Finas chief executive officer, Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri, said the allocation for drama and documentary production is the first phase and will be followed by fund distribution for film production soon.

He said the former category was picked first because it can provide quick returns.

“The main agenda is to create jobs, so we needed to provide a product package that could get off the ground immediately,” said Ahmad Idham, while adding that there will be monitoring to ensure funds are not misused and the plans to help those in the arts fields are not scuppered.

“This is why there will be a monitoring committee to make sure things run smoothly,” he said.

Application expiration for the Micro, Marketing and Public Service Announcement (PSA) funds under DKD is November 2020 and those who are unsuccessful can reapply in the next session. — Bernama