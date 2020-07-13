Use Parliament for country’s benefit, not personal interests, says new Speaker in maiden speech

In his maiden speech in the august House, newly-elected Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said as the highest legislature in the country, Parliament should be used for discussing substantive matters for the benefit of all, or national interests. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Parliament should be a venue for discussing matters of national interests and not for serving the personal interests of its members to the extent of creating animosity, said newly-elected Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

In his maiden speech in the august House, he said as the highest legislature in the country, Parliament should be used for discussing substantive matters for the benefit of all, or national interests.

Azhar said to him, the 14th Parliament marked a new era as it would be a catalyst for more meaningful and dynamic debate and analysis although it was generally felt that the slim majority enjoyed by the government would lead to instability.

“However, this objective could not be achieved if our Ahli-ahli Yang Berhormat (honourable members) do not steer clear of party politics when discharging their duties in Parliament,” he added.

He was speaking after being sworn in as the new Speaker at the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament here today.