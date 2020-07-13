Ruckus in Parliament as scant time given to debate PM’s motion to remove Speaker

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament during a live broadcast in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Pandemonium broke out in the Dewan Rakyat as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin tabled a motion today to replace the Speaker, Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon only allowed two MPs to debate the matter, but with only 10 minutes each, forcing protest by Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

“This is a big issue, not a technical issue and I hope the prime minister can hear and answer before the MPs decide by voting. So there is no reason why we should limit it to two people and limit the time,” Anwar said, adding that this is the first time in history such a motion has been tabled.

The PKR Port Dickson MP added that Muhyiddin also did not provide justification for Ariff’s removal, such as any wrongdoing, and labelled Ariff’s service thus far as excellent.

“In Parliament, he formed select committees which was never done before,” Anwar said, also criticising the performance of the presiding Deputy Speaker, Datuk Rashid Hasnon, whom he said was unable to answer questions raised by MPs pertaining to the motion to replace the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

“What wrong did Tan Sri Speaker do that he needs to be removed? What is the reason?!” Parti Amanah Negara Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad later asked.

DAP Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo meanwhile raised Point of Order 3 and 4 from the Standing Orders book, pointing out that a new Speaker can only be appointed after the Parliament’s dissolution or should there be a vacancy of any sort.

He added that the nomination of a new candidate is not valid unless said position is vacant.

“So we in the Opposition want to know where the vacancy is? If there is no vacancy, the suggestion cannot be made. This is a basic procedure,” Gobind added.

