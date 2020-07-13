PM congratulates Azhar on appointment as new Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tabled the motion proposing for Azhar to be elected as the new Speaker in accordance with Standing Order 4(1) of the Dewan Rakyat July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has congratulated former Election Commission chairman, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun on his appointment as the 10th Dewan Rakyat Speaker to replace Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Through his official Facebook posting today, Muhyiddin also expressed his gratitude towards Mohamad Ariff for his service during his tenure as the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

Azhar, 58, was the sole candidate nominated for the post.

Muhyiddin tabled the motion proposing for Azhar to be elected as the new Speaker in accordance with Standing Order 4(1) of the Dewan Rakyat.

The prime minister also congratulated Pengerang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said who was elected as a new Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, replacing Teluk Intan MP, Nga Kor Ming who resigned today.

“I pray that the Dewan Rakyat (sittings) will be conducted in a fair manner, in accordance with the Constitution of Malaysia,” said Muhyiddin at the end of today’s sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Senior Minister as well as International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, also congratulated Azhar and Azalina on their appointments via a posting on his Twitter account.

“I am confident and believe that they will be able to discharge their duties in a just and fair manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad through his Twitter account wrote that Azhar should ensure the House can proceed with decorum, regardless of the arguments made about his appointment. — Bernama