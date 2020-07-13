Dewan Rakyat sitting gets underway as Anwar named Opposition leader

Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof presides over the House as the Dewan Rakyat sitting got underway this morning. — Twitter screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Dewan Rakyat sitting began at 10am today with Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof presiding over the House.

Mohamad Ariff began by informing the honourable members that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had delivered the Royal Address on May 18 and that it should be tabled during the sitting.

He also announced that Port Dickson Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had obtained supports from the Opposition members to be appointed as Opposition leader.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 25 days until Aug 27. — Bernama