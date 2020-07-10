‘Your safety is guaranteed’, IGP tells journalists after Al Jazeera staff complain of death threats

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman headquarters July 10,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today assured all journalists in the country of their safety, following death threat claims received by Al Jazeera staff.

Several staff of the international broadcaster had last week complained of receiving death threats over its recent documentary on the treatment of migrants in the country during the Covid-19 movement control order, for which it has come under severe criticism over its negative portrayal of Malaysia.

“I want to give my assurance to the media, whether local media or foreign media, that your safety is guaranteed.

“If there have been threats made, they can come forward and make a report and we, the police, will investigate it,” Abdul Hamid told a news conference at Bukit Aman here.

He also asked the public to “control their emotions” in their social media responses on the issue that has since sparked a national uproar.

He said the police will be fair in its investigations and will give an opportunity to those involved to explain themselves fully.

