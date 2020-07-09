Water supply issue: Sharing between states to overcome shortages, says environment minister

Environment and Water Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to at a press conference in Melaka July 9, 2020. Also present was Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 9 — The Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) is in the midst of discussion on sharing of water between states, in efforts to resolve the country’s water supply problem, its minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said.

He said sharing of water being planned between states with excess supply and states experiencing water shortages, should benefit both the states and could be the solution to water scarcity.

He said among the states with surplus water supply are Terengganu, Pahang, Perak and Kedah while the state often experiencing water shortage is Melaka.

“We are currently looking into states having excess water, water being released into the sea which could be utilised and methods that could be adopted in order for us to be prepared,” he told reporters at a press conference during a work visit here.

He was commenting on a statement by NGO Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam (Peka) Malaysia on June 30, claiming that the country is expected to face critical water problems in the next 10 to 15 years, if more aggressive action is not taken by the government or parties involved in protecting and conserving the environment.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali and KASA secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang.

Meanwhile, he said two high-impact projects namely TAPS Jernih and TAPS Melaka would be developed in the state, to solve water supply problem in the long term. — Bernama