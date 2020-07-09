Three MRT stations to be closed for six weekends for rail maintenance works

Commuters are pictured aboard an MRT train in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 ― The Mass Rail Transit (MRT) stations at Sungai Buloh, Kampung Selamat and Kwasa Damansara will be closed for six weekends this month, August and September for rail maintenance works.

In a joint statement issued today, MRT Corp and Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said the closure was to enable migration works from the MRT Kajang Line (formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line) to be part of the Putrajaya Line (formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line).

“The stations will be closed on July 11,12, 25 and 26; August 8, 9, 22 and 23, as well as September 5, 6, 19 and 20,” the statement said.

With the closure of the three stations, MRT trains from Kajang will terminate at the Kwasa Sentral MRT Station. A free replacement shuttle bus service will operate between the Kwasa Sentral Station, the Sungai Buloh Station, and the Kampung Selamat Station.

“The buses will not stop at Kwasa Damansara MRT Station as there are no residential or commercial activities. The car park will also be closed and passenger are advised to use the facilities at the Kwasa Sentral or Sungai Buloh stations,” the statement said.

However, the feeder bus services from Sungai Buloh MRT Station and Kampung Selamat stations will continue to operate as usual.

Commuters who want further information on the closure of the stations can contact Rapid KL at telephone number 03-78852585 or the MRT project hotline 1800-82-6868. ― Bernama