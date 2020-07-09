Sarawak thanks AirAsia, Mavcom for increasing flights between Kuching and Sibu to thrice daily

AirAsia reduced the flight frequency to just one a day during the enforcement of the movement control order in March. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, July 9 — Budget airline AirAsia Berhad has agreed to increase the frequency of its flights between Kuching and Sibu from the current one to three times daily starting next month, Sarawak’s Ministry of Transport said today.

Currently, the sector is only served by AirAsia.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the assurance was given after he had written a letter to the low-budget airline carrier on July 2 after following requests for more flights along the route.

The airline reduced the flight frequency to just one a day during the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in March.

Lee said the state MOT has received feedback from the public that the limited flight frequency between Kuching-Sibu-Kuching had caused inconveniences to them and they requested for more flights for this route.

“The new flight frequency, that is, three flights a day or 21 flights weekly will take effect on August 1,” he said.

He said in the meantime AirAsia will increase the flights to twice daily for July 17, 19, 24, 26, 29, 30 and 31.

He believed the increase in flight frequencies will help to accelerate the recovery of the state economy, especially the domestic tourism industry.

He thanked AirAsia Berhad and Malaysian Aviation Commission for their prompt response to the state’s request.