Health Ministry declares end to KL cleaning firm Covid-19 cluster

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at the Covid-19 media briefing in Putrajaya July 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced the end of another Covid-19 cluster involving a cleaning company based in Kuala Lumpur.

“The KL cleaning company cluster was detected after screening on 10 non-Malaysian workers was conducted. The screening was at the behest of the company’s owner and employer, who wanted to screen their foreign workers,” he said in a statement.

As of today, 33 people from this cluster consisting of 16 Malaysians and 17 non-Malaysians have been screened.

Of this number, four were found to be Covid-19 positive, including three employees and a close-contact case, all of whom are Indonesians.

The cleaning company cluster is one of 15 work-related clusters detected and identified by the health authorities.

Its closure today makes it a total of 11 cluster closures.

Four more work-related clusters are still active: They are: The KL Construction Site 2 cluster with a positivity rate of 20.62 per cent; the Pedas cluster with a positivity rate of 33.96 per cent; the Cleaning Company cluster with a positivity rate of 8.97 per cent; and the Kuching Construction Site cluster with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent.

All four clusters have seen a total of 2,008 people screened for the coronavirus. Of the number, 776 are Malaysians and 1,232 non-Malaysians.

The number of positive cases detected is 16 Malaysians and 420 non-Malaysians.