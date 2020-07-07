Parlimen Digital organisers reiterate ready to share info with cops after IGP said unaware his officers contacted participants

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said he was unaware that the police had called up the participants of Parlimen Digital, amid accusations of intimidation against the mock Parliament event that took place over the weekend. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The youth-led Parlimen Digital organisers today said that the police should be contacting them, if they require any information or have questions about their event and not harass their participants.

In a statement this afternoon, the organisers also noted that they are aware of the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador saying that he was unaware of the police calling their participants for statements to be taken.

“We stand in solidarity with our participants and their shared experiences throughout Parlimen Digital. As organisers, we are called upon to assert that the statement made is contradictory to the experiences of our participants.

“For transparency, we are ready to share information of the officers involved to the relevant authorities to stop contacting out participants, as there are no reasons to do so in the first place,” the statement read.

Earlier today, Abdul Hamid said he was unaware that the police had called up the participants of Parlimen Digital, amid accusations of intimidation against the mock Parliament event that took place over the weekend.

Abdul Hamid then asked those who were supposedly called up by the police to come forward and provide the necessary information of the said cops.

“I have checked and none from my side had called [the participants]. I don’t know, this is news to me. Supposedly, the police had called them to take statements and I read statements, [that their statements were taken] without lawyers, what is happening here?” he told reporters after the launch of the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 today.

Abdul Hamid also clarified no criminal offence was committed during the event.

On Sunday, organisers of Parlimen Digital said the platform was meant to be a “safe space” for Malaysian youth to debate pressing issues affecting them and to propose ideas for a better Malaysia irrespective of their backgrounds.