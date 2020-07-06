Johor Pakatan to restructure, get ready ahead of possible snap polls

Johor Pakatan Harapan said it will create a shadow Cabinet to serve as check-and-balance to the PN-led Johor government and its policies. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, July 6 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) said it will prepare the coalition by initiating pre-election machinery at both parliamentary and state levels, following the possibility of an early general election being called.

The chapter said it will also undertake the restructuring of the state’s leadership committee structure at all levels, taking into consideration that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s has left the pact.

“The current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s unstable scenario may pave the way for the 15th general election to take place.

“Thus, the machinery for both the state and parliamentary constituencies will be created to focus on possible electoral polls at any time,” read the joint statement that was signed by Aminolhuda Hassan, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Liew Chin Tong, who are the Johor chapter leaders from Parti Amanah Negara, PKR and DAP.

The statement was issued shortly after the monthly Johor PH leadership council meeting held here last night.

It also announced that the chapter will create a shadow Cabinet to serve as check-and-balance to the PN-led Johor government and its policies.

“Through our 22 months of experience as a government, we are confident that we can play a more effective role,” read the statement.

In addition, Johor PH said that it will continue to streamline and integrate work involving grassroots component parties as well as doubling its efforts in serving the people.

Bersatu, now part of PN, was instrumental in taking power when the PH government collapsed after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister in February.

At present, Johor is controlled by PN under the leadership of its Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad who is from Umno.

His administration holds a simple majority of 29 seats, while the state PH coalition has 27 seats.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two), PAS (one) and one independent.