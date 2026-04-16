SHAH ALAM, April 16 — Police have arrested a local man suspected of committing animal cruelty by submerging a puppy in a water tank at Section 32 here yesterday afternoon.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Ramsay Embol said the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was detained at a construction site at 3.40 pm after police received a report from the public who had seen a video of the incident circulating on the social media platform TikTok at 2.14 am on the same day.

“During the arrest, three dogs were also seized from the suspect with the assistance of the Selangor Department of Veterinary Services for further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and Section 428 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

Ramsay said anyone with further information regarding the incident can contact the investigating officer Insp Laymand Rayne at 014-6907071.

Information was not immediately available whether the puppy died.

Earlier, a 22-second video went viral showing a man behaving violently by submerging a puppy in a tank filled with water. — Bernama