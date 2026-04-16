BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 16 — The Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has issued a notice to investigate a fuel station at the Juru northbound Rest and Service (R&R) area here, which allegedly refused to sell diesel to lorry drivers as claimed in a viral social media posting.

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan said a team of five enforcement officers was deployed to the location at 8 pm yesterday following a public complaint, and inspections, including checks on documents and records, found that diesel stock was still available at the station.

“Further investigations found that the supply of B10 diesel from the depot to the station had decreased by about 50 per cent since last Monday; as a result, the station management prioritised sales to regular customers, while other customers were limited to purchases of only 20 litres,” he said in a statement today.

He said following these findings, a notice had been issued to the fuel station management and that investigations were being carried out under Section 16A(1)(b) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for refusing to sell controlled goods.

Earlier, two viral video clips showed a lorry driver alleging that the management of a fuel station at the Juru R&R area had refused to allow him to refuel diesel, citing supply shortage.

In this regards, Jegan urged the public to channel any consumer-related information and complaints through KPDN’s official platforms, including the e-Aduan portal at kpdn.gov.my, WhatsApp at 019-848 8000, the call centre at 1-800-886-800, or the Ez ADU KPDN application. — Bernama