RMCO: RTM ready to continue TV Pendidikan, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks at a press conference at his ministry in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, July 5 — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is ready to continue the educational television programme, TV Pendidikan, even after schools reopen, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the matter had to be decided by the Ministry of Education (MOE) as RTM only provided the broadcast platform via Okey TV for two hours daily starting April 6 after schools were forced to be closed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The idea of TV Pendidikan will continue because even though schools have been reopened, the need for educational broadcast still exists. In fact, the idea of establishing the TV programme is already there, even before Covid-19,” he told a press conference after the tabling of Indera Mahkota MP report card here today.

KKMM and MOE have collaborated to air TV Pendidikan programme to enable students to access learning materials other than online learning during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on July 1, announced that schools would reopen in stages starting July 15. — Bernama