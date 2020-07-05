Azmin: Perikatan could call for snap polls anytime

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin may call for snap polls as early as this year or 2021, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had said.

In a report by Sin Chew Daily, the International Trade and Industry Minister was quoted as saying that the PN government had already overcome political, economic and public health crises brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this during a Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) dinner event held in Johor Baru yesterday.

Citing the possibility of a snap election anytime, Azmin, therefore, said it was crucial for all parties to get themselves ready and be united in facing the polls.

“We are not destroying the country. The government will take care of the welfare of all people and we will continue to attract foreign direct investment to ensure the prosperity of the country,” he said.

Azmin said while Malaysia was struck hard by the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation in the country had improved following the stimulus package announced by the government which benefited the people.

In an apparent jab at former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Azmin claimed that a said individual failed to resolve various issues faced by the people despite ruling the country for 22 years while failing to resolve the political impasse on the prime minister candidate until today.

Recently, Tokyo-based Nikkei Asian Review published a report citing anonymous sources claiming Muhyiddin was eyeing a March 2021 general election to legitimise his role as prime minister.