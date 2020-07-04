BN still relevant and accepted by the people, Zahid says after Chini win

Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Chini by-election win put paid to the talk that the BN symbol was no longer accepted by the public. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PEKAN, July 4 — Six victories in by-elections, including the latest for the Chini state seat tonight has proven that Barisan Nasional (BN) is still relevant and accepted by the people.

Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this put paid to all the talk that the BN symbol was no longer accepted by the public.

“I am convinced that these six by-elections (after the 14th General Election) clearly provides evidence that BN is not only still relevant but also has a bright future if the component parties and friends in Umno and Muafakat Nasional give their support to ensure success in the next general election.

“In addition, we are now part of Perikatan Nasional. This combination will also contribute to success (victory) and voters in Chini want continuity of BN services,” he told reporters after the official announcement of the results of the Chini by-election at the National Youth Skills Training Institute (IKBN) in Pekan near here tonight.

Prior to this, BN had won the parliamentary seats in Cameron Highlands. Tanjung Piai, and Kimanis seats as well as the state seats in Semenyih and Rantau.

Meanwhile, Pekan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who is also Pekan Umno division head said although faced with two Independent candidates, the Muafakat Nasional was not complacent in tackling the competition.

“This victory shows that BN and Muafakat Nasional has such strong support that the two Independent candidates lost their deposits. I consider this as a victory for the voters in Chini as they want a people’s representative who can serve them and continue the development in this area as well as ensure a better future,” he said.

The Chini state seat by-election saw BN candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, 41, winning with a majority of 12,650 after gaining 13,872 votes. The challengers, Independent candidates Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, obtained 1,222 votes while Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49, only received 137 votes, causing both to lose their deposit.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail described the ‘young candidate’ strategy which fielded Mohd Sharim resulted in a major victory for BN.

He said besides being a young candidate, Mohd Sharim was known to many of the Chini residents as he was active in various youth associations and often assisted the previous state assemblyman, the late Abu Bakar Harun. — Bernama