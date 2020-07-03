RON97 and RON95 down 4 sen, diesel down 2 sen per litre

The prices of RON97 and RON95 will go down by four sen per litre respectively while the price of diesel will reduce by two sen per litre for the period of July 4 to July 10— Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The prices of RON97 and RON95 will go down by four sen per litre respectively while the price of diesel will reduce by two sen per litre for the period of July 4 to July 10.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance today, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price of RON97 is RM1.95 per litre; RON95, RM1.65 per litre; and diesel, RM1.84 per litre.

This reduce is due to changes in refined product prices, in line with current crude oil prices.

The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price change and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people, the statement added. — Bernama