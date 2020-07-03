After leaving DAP, Tronoh rep Paul Yong says no plans to join any party

Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong speaks to reporters after checking the upgrading works at the SJKC Siputeh in Batu Gajah July 3, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

BATU GAJAH, July 3 — Perak state lawmaker Paul Yong Choo Kiong seems happy to remain an Independent after leaving DAP in March.

The Tronoh assemblyman today reiterated that he has no intention of following ex-DAP colleague and Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam who is now with Gerakan.

“Several parties had invited me to join them after I quit DAP. I think it’s not wrong for them to give me the offer.

“But, I have no intention of joining any political party. I will remain as an Independent,” Yong told reporters after checking the upgrading works at the SJKC Siputeh here.

Yong said he would remain an independent but supports the current Perak Perikatan Nasional government under Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Asked if he might change his mind and pick a side in future, Yong said that only God has the answer.

Yong said he left DAP due to a difference in ideas and that he couldn’t cooperate with the party’s administration, and not because he was power hungry as alleged.

“After I left, some accused me of aiming for the state exco post again. And once the exco posts were filled, then they accused me of aiming for the MB’s special advisor’s post.

“Until today, I don’t have any post in the current state administration. I think people have to stop slandering,” said the former Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages committee chairman.

Asked if he would defend his Tronoh seat in the next general election, Yong said that he has not yet decided.

Yong, Sivasubramaniam, and Titi Serong assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim declared themselves independents on March 9. Hasnul was previously with Amanah.