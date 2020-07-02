Umno, PAS support Muhyiddin as PM candidate in GE15

Umno and PAS have agreed to continue supporting Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister candidate in GE15. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Umno and PAS have agreed to continue supporting Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Muafakat Nasional co-secretary general, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the matter was discussed at a steering committee meeting between Umno and PAS, two weeks ago.

“At the meeting, we agreed to continue our support for Muhyiddin as Prime Minister as he is also a member of Perikatan Nasional.

“For the next general election, Umno and PAS at the committee level, in principle, have agreed to name and support Prime Minister Muhyiddin as candidate for the post.

“What was mentioned by the PAS president (Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang) is true. The matter was discussed together. Umno and PAS have the same stand and I can confirm this,” he said, on Abdul Hadi’s statement in his official Facebook account today.

Annuar was speaking to reporters after handing over temporary permit offer letters to 80 hawkers in Setapak Indah, here.

He said the decision would be discussed further by each party.

Abdul Hadi, in his Facebook posting, said PAS was fully supporting Muhyiddin as Prime Minister candidate in GE15. — Bernama