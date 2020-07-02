Number of Sabah flood victims remains at 36 as at 8am

Previously, 152 villages in 11 districts in Sabah were affected by floods following heavy rains last Saturday. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 2 ― The number of flood victims in Sabah still at a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) remain at 36 from eight families as of 8am today.

A Sabah Disaster Management Committee statement said only one PPS in the Kota Belud district remain open.

“Meanwhile, all PPS in the districts have been closed and victims allowed to return home as the flood situation has improved,” it said.

Previously, 152 villages in 11 districts in Sabah were affected by floods following heavy rains last Saturday. ― Bernama