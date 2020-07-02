Malaysian Armed Forces to help repair houses damaged by floods, fire in Kota Belud

A vehicle is seen stuck in the flood near Donggongon June 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 2 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will utilise the Fifth Division’s engineering squadron’s manpower and expertise to help the Sabah government to carry out repair works on houses affected by the recent Kota Belud floods.

Fifth Division Commander Major General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said that this would also include rebuilding of two houses destroyed in a fire in Kampung Gunding, Kota Belud.

“Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) suggested and requested military cooperation to help other agencies in the repair works as well as to rebuild the affected homes.

“I have commissioned a team of engineers (from the Fifth Division) to look into the matter and see what kind of assistance they can provide,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Mohd Shafie to discuss the matter at the Sabah Administrative Centre here today.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall has left 11 districts and 152 villages inundated in floodwaters including Kota Belud, Tenom, Beaufort, Papar, Tuaran and Penampang. — Bernama