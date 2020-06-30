Salleh Said cancels application to join PKR

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has cancelled his application to join PKR. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has cancelled his application to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) after pondering deeply and taking into account the political landscape of today including the internal turmoil in PKR.

Salleh said the decision was made in April, and he said, with the cancellation he remained without a party since leaving Umno in 2018.

“Lately, many have asked me about my political stand in the light of the political landscape of the country including Sabah.

“In March 2020, I asked for my application to be postponed so that I could meet up with fellow comrades-in-arms and discuss our direction in Sabah.

“Then in April 2020, I requested that my application to join PKR be revoked. With the cancellation of the application, I have remained without a party since I left Umno in December 2018,” Salleh said in a recent blog post on sallehsaid.com today.

Salleh applied to join PKR in October last year, almost a year after he and the majority of Sabah Umno leaders left the party.

Salleh said he applied to join PKR last year because at that time PKR was part of the federal government, adding that Sabah should build strong ties with the federal government in order to continue developing and remaining competitive.

“I chose it (at the time) for the sake of the continuation of co-operation between Sabah and the federal government,” he said.

Salleh, a former federal minister, said whatever decision he made concerning (joining) a party at this time was based on careful consideration as well as taking into account the views of his comrades and the grassroots. — Bernama