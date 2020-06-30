Covid-19: Masks4All movement launched in Malaysia

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur May 31, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE TOWN, June 30 — Follow the guidelines correctly and it is possible to protect the planet while protecting yourself from Covid-19 using a reusable face mask.

CNI Enterprise (M) Sdn Bhd gave away 1,000 washable face masks to three non-governmental organisations — Gan Zhi Jia Ltd, Penang Fo Yi Hemodialysis Society and Pure Lotus Hospice of Compassion — during the launch of its Masks4All Malaysia Movement in Perak Road today which is aimed at reducing pollution and protecting health.

The first phase of the campaign from June 30 — July 11 will see the company distribute reusable face masks to selected residential areas in Penang, Perak, Kedah, Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

CNI representative, Cheng Lee Yen, pointed out that there have been numerous instances of disposable face masks and gloves being improperly discarded, and because they are made from petroleum-derived plastic, can cause pollution.

“We want to protect ourselves from Covid-19, but not necessarily by using disposables. We can use reusable face masks and observe social distancing in order to protect ourselves while preserving the environment,” she told reporters.

She said that disposable face masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for use by medical and healthcare personnel for safety purposes.

“CNI believes this contribution can help the community and environment, as well as ensure our healthcare providers have the essential medical equipment and supplies to fight Covid-19,” she added. — Bernama