Court: RM265,146.16 in former Paya Besar MP’s bank account forfeited to government

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Deposit amounting RM265,146.16 that was frozen in a bank account belonging to former Paya Besar Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail, who is now deceased, has been forfeited to the Malaysian government.

This followed a decision by High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan in allowing the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money, which was frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal.

The forfeiture was made under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

At the proceeding today, deputy public prosecutors Nik Haslinie Hashim and Maziah Mohaide, from MACC, appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Muhammad Afiq Qiwamuddin Mustapha Shakri represented Abdul Manan’s widow, Datin Seri Rohiza Ahmad, 67, and the couple’s six children, who are the beneficiaries of the estate. — Bernama