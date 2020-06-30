Bersatu chief Muhyiddin endorses BN’s Sharim for Chini by-election

Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain (left) arrives at the nomination centre in Pekan June 20, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pledged full support today for Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain in the Chini by-election.

BN is a Bersatu ally via the informal Perikatan Nasional coalition.

In a statement released through Bersatu’s official Facebook page, Muhyiddin said the campaign so far has seen strong maturity and cooperation among the PN parties.

“As the Bersatu president and prime minister of Malaysia, I fully support the candidate that the Barisan Nasional has chosen to contest in the Chini by-election, Mohd. Sharim Md Zain,” said Muhyiddin in the statement.

“The cooperation and maturity of the Perikatan National parties to campaign and share a political stage in the Chini by-election is a historic step towards this alliance becoming a strong and great political coalition.

“Thus, the victory of the BN candidate who is representing the Perikatan Nasional in the Chini by-election will signal to all Malaysians the ability of Perikatan Nasional, as a coalition of capable political parties, to advance the agenda for people’s welfare and national development,” he said.

Muhyiddin then urged Chini voters to back Sharim on July 4.

“Your choice will not only determine the development and the future of Chini but will open a new chapter towards the political direction at the national level,” said Muhyiddin.

The Chini state by-election is a three-cornered fight involving Sharim and independent candidates, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49.

There are 20,990 registered voters for the Chini by-election comprising 20,972 ordinary voters and 18 early voters.

The Chini state constituency, one of four under the Pekan federal constituency, is the first by-election to be held since the movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18.

It is also the 11th by-election called following GE14 and the first for PN, after it took over the country from Pakatan Harapan (PH).