Anwar says he doesn’t do backdoor deals with ‘shady characters’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied rumours that he has been planning some “backdoor deals” with a few “shady characters”.

The Port Dickson MP firmly stated that the rumours are the workings of those who are “power crazy”.

“I would like to refer to the slander made by a certain party saying that I am conspiring with a few traitorous figures.

“I would like to firmly state that it is clear that this is a trick by those who are power crazy,” said Anwar in a statement.

He added that he has never conspired behind anyone’s back unlike other parties, without specifying anyone.

Anwar pointed out that such matters had never been raised in his PKR meetings, Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition meetings, nor with his meetings with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin or Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

The PKR leader appeared to be alluding to leaked recordings of a Bersatu supreme council meeting in which a voice sounding like former prime minister and Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was heard expressing support for Bersatu to leave PH.

Anwar and Dr Mahathir are at loggerheads over the Opposition’s next prime ministerial candidate.

PKR has proposed Anwar for the PM role and nominated Dr Mahathir’s son, Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as deputy prime minister.

A Bersatu splinter group however proposed Dr Mahathir to return as PM and Anwar as his second.

Both of the strong-willed leaders who had already had bad blood between them in the past had rejected the other’s proposal, leading to Dr Mahathir endorsing Sabah Chief Minister and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as an alternative PM candidate.