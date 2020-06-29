Seafood trader acquitted of charge of trying to smuggle out pangolin scales worth RM100m in Sabah

A seafood trader was freed of the charge of attempting to export 8,085 kilogramme (kg) of pangolin scales worth over RM100 million in July, 2018. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — A seafood trader breathed a sigh of relief today when he was freed of the charge of attempting to export 8,085 kilogramme (kg) of pangolin scales worth over RM100 million in July, 2018.

Judge Elsie Primus acquitted and discharged Chai Kok Hiong, 46, of the charge after the prosecution failed to prove the case.

She said after taking into account all the evidence from the prosecution and listening to the defence submission, the court concluded that the defence had successfully raised reasonable doubt in the case.

Chai was charged with filling 227 sacks with 8,058 kg of pangolin scales worth more than RM100 million according to current market prices.

He was punishable to a fine of under not less than 10 times the value of the goods and not more than 20 times the value of the goods, or a jail term not exceeding three years or both, upon conviction.

If found guilty, he was punishable to a fine of up to RM2 billion or jail under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 (import and export of a prohibited goods) and could be charged under Section 135(1)(iii)(aa) and read together with Section 139 of the same act.

The accused who was represented by counsel Korventt Wheezar Jomiji was brought to court on September 24, 2018, and pleaded not guilty.

Pending disposal of the case, the accused was allowed bail of RM80,000 with two local sureties and required to report to the Kota Kinabalu Customs Office every fortnight.

During the trial, the prosecution called 27 witnesses, while defence called one witness. — Bernama