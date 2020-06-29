Penang George Town Festival 2020 to be held online from July 4-19

Penang state exco Yeoh Soon Hin delivers his speech during a Penang Transport Master Plan townhall session in Bayan Baru February 13, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 29 — The George Town Festival (GTF) 2020 will be held online from July 4 to 19 in order to implement the new norm during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Penang Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the digital festival will present virtual showcases, talks and workshop, along with a post-GTF bonus screening on July 26 related to visual art, theatre, music, dance and film.

“The digitalisation of arts and culture programme is one of the Penang government’s effort to assist the industry players to face the next norm.

“Everyone has to prepare for and embrace the next norm during and after the pandemic, including arts and culture industry,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a total of nine programmes will be curated into this year’s festival and will be accessible by tablet, smartphone or laptop, giving fans a virtual GTF experience during these trying times.

With the theme ‘Everyone Everywhere’, Yeoh said the state government will continue to make arts accessible to everyone including the festival-goers, art communities and the general public, regardless of age, ethnicity or background while reinventing the festival experience to create a never-before-seen virtual experience.

For more details regarding George Town Festival, public can log on to https://www.facebook.com/GeorgeTownFestival. — Bernama