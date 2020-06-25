Hishammuddin: PM to bring up ‘green bubble’ cross-border travel during Asean summit tomorrow

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the 'green bubble' concept was crucial to revitalise the regional tourism and economic sectors between nations that had shown positive strides in battling Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is likely to bring forward the issue of free movement between countries that has been categorised as “green nations” in the upcoming 36th Asean Summit, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today.

Hishammuddin said the “green bubble” concept was crucial to revitalise the regional tourism and economic sectors between nations that had shown positive strides in battling Covid-19.

“What has been discussed at the Asean foreign ministers’ level will be brought to the prime minister for his consideration and definitely the issue of ‘green bubble’ (travel) will be brought up.

“However at the ministry’s level, we are constantly looking into the best methods to link five (Asean) countries that have been categorised as green bubbles. It must be reciprocal and definitely requires agreement in relation to standard operating procedures and travel protocols of citizens between these countries,” he said during a press conference.

A “green bubble” concept is where travel restrictions are eased between countries which have successfully contained the Covid-19 pandemic. Travellers from other countries are not allowed.

A pre-council meeting will take place later today between Wisma Putra and Muhyiddin, with Hishammuddin expected to share views and possible topics obtained during a series of meetings with other Asean foreign ministers that Malaysia could bring up during the summit.

The 36th Asean Summit is expected to take place tomorrow by way of virtual conferencing for the first time, after being postponed by nearly two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.