Former Yayasan Nurul Yaqeen worker and three siblings charged with RM1.8m money laundering

IPOH, June 25 — A former accounts executive of Yayasan Nurul Yaqeen and three of her siblings pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 100 charges of money laundering involving a total of RM1.8 million.

Mimi Khairani Baharudin, 36, claimed trial to 32 charges involving RM905,392 after they were read out to her before judge Azman Abu Hassan.

Mimi Khairani, who is five months’ pregnant, is alleged to have committed the offences between January 1, 2015 and Dec 31, 2018 at the Tapah Maybank branch.

Her siblings, Mohd Khairul Asrani, 34; Nur Izyani, 33; and Muhammad Nur Husaini, 26; also pleaded not guilty to 29, 20 and 19 charges respectively, involving a total of RM897,063, with the offences allegedly committed between Jan 1, 2015 and December 31, 2018 at Ipoh Garden Maybank branch here.

The four were charged under subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of five times the amount of illegal proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher, on conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Farid Ahmad Kamal while the four accused were represented by lawyer Norizawani Ahmad Jalaludin.

Ahmad Farid offered bail of RM4.8 million for Mimi Khairani, RM4.35 million for Mohd Khairul Asrani, RM3 million for Nur Izyani and RM2.85 million for Muhammad Nur Husaini.

However, Norizawani asked the court for lower bail amounts, saying the four were not working and their family could only put up RM50,000 cash to bail them as their bank accounts have been frozen for investigation.

The court was also told that Nur Izyani had just been diagnosed with breast cancer and fibroid in the womb.

The court set bail at RM400,000 for Mimi Khairani, RM350,000 for Mohd Khairul Asrani, RM250,000 for Nur Izyani, and RM200,000 for Muhammad Nur Husaini in one surety each.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and to report to the nearest police station once a month. The court also allowed any valuables of equivalent worth to be used for bail and set July 29 this year for mention. — Bernama