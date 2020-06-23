Veteran journalist and PAS activist Subky Latif dies of illness

Veteran journalist Subky Latif has died at 79 years old after a battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― Veteran journalist, writer and PAS activist Subky Latif died at his home in Gombak here today after a battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

He was 79 years old.

His daughter Dang Fatiha Subkylatifputri relayed the news to the media this morning and said her father will be buried this afternoon at Tanah Perkuburan Raudhatus Sakinah, Batu Caves.

She said his body will be taken to Bilal bin Rabah mosque in Gombak at 2pm today for funeral prayers.

Subky was born on July 28, 1940, in Sitiawan, Perak, and joined Malay daily Utusan Melayu and Warta Negara in 1963.

He rose to be a senior journalist and even joined the second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein as his press secretary.

In 1976, Subky and Tan Sri Khir Johary founded Harian Watan.

He then joined PAS and was instrumental in establishing its party newspaper Harakah in 1978 and had served as its chief editor until the early 2000s.

Subky wrote more than 20 books in his life and was active as a columnist in Harakah as well as its website Harakahdaily until this year.

He is survived by his wife, Naznah Taha, and five children.