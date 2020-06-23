Terengganu Foundation offers 15pc discount on outstanding study loan repayments

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 23 ― The Terengganu Foundation offers a 15 per cent discount for the settlement of outstanding study loan debts to ease the burden of borrowers whose income was affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Its director, Ishamudin Hashim, said the offer will be valid for five months beginning next month (July) and is expected to benefit 21,000 borrowers including 5,000 who are facing legal action.

However, he said the offer could only be enjoyed by those who make a lump sum payment to settle their debts.

“The state government through the Terengganu Foundation agreed to offer the discount after finding that some borrowers have lost their income completely due to the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“For borrowers who are facing legal action, they are also eligible to get the 15 per cent discount for the settlement of their outstanding loan amount, not including legal fees,” he said when contacted today. ― Bernama