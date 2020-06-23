Report: Dr Mahathir says won’t work with Anwar due to PM post tussle, but will continue alliance with DAP, Amanah

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are seen during a press conference with Pakatan Harapan and Warisan MPs in Shah Alam in this file picture taken on October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly said that he will no longer seek to work with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after the latter’s party refused to back him for the prime minister post.

But the former prime minister also told vernacular paper Sin Chew Daily that he would continue to work with DAP and Parti Amanah Negara to return their alliance to power.

“I will not work with him (Anwar), because he does not want to work with me, I have to find other ways to be prime minister, there could still be other methods,” he was quoted saying in the exclusive interview.

Sin Chew Daily also reported Dr Mahathir indicating that he would exit Pakatan Plus — the pact consisting of the three Pakatan Harapan parties and his group of five MPs and Parti Warisan Sabah.

The group was said to be working to muster sufficient MPs to make the majority in Parliament.

