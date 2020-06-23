Johor floods: 687 evacuees still placed at 14 temporary relief centres

A car is stuck in flood at Kampung Parit Pasir Baru in Johor. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 23 — The number of flood victims in Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian hasn’t changed much, with a total of 687 people placed at temporary relief centres tonight compared to 731 this evening.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said that as of 8 pm, the evacuees, comprising members of 176 families, were taking shelter in 14 relief centres.

“A total of 281 people from 80 families are still at the five relief centres in Muar, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Nawi, SK Orang Kaya Ali, SK Batu 18, SK Parit Bulat and SK Seri Menanti, compared to 316 people from 86 families earlier in the evening.

“In Batu Pahat, 205 people from 44 families are placed at three relief centres — SK Peserai, Sekolah Agama 3 Serangkai and SK 3 Serangkai,” he said in a statement today.

Vidyananthan said that in Pontian, 201 people from 52 families were taking shelter at six relief centres — SK Seri Bukit Panjang, SK Seri Bunian, SK Kampung Melayu Raya, SK Agama Parit Sikom, SK Belokok and SK Penerok.

He said three of the six relief centres were opened today, with SK Agama Parit Sikom opened at 5 pm, SK Belokok at 6 pm and SK Penerok at 7 pm.

Several districts in Johor were flooded since Saturday when low-lying areas were inundated due to heavy rains and high tide. — Bernama