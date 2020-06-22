Woman govt pensioner in Sarawak scammed of over half million by Macau syndicate

Police said a 60-year-old woman was scammed into parting over a half million ringgit by a Macau syndicate claiming to be from the police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, June 22 — A 60-year-old woman was scammed into parting over a half million ringgit by a Macau syndicate claiming to be from the police based in Kuantan, Pahang, Sarawak Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (SCCID) head Superintendent Maria Rasid said today.

She said the woman, from Limbang, only realised she was scammed after a bogus policeman identified as Sarjan Zulkifi Etot stopped contacting her.

“The woman, who is a government pensioner, made 20 transactions involving the transfers of a total sum of RM516,000 from April 15 to May 22 as directed by the bogus policeman,” Maria said in a media statement.

Maria said the victim was first contacted by a man who identified himself as a Telekom Malaysia officer since March 2020.

“The man had claimed that the telephone line registered under name had been disconnected because her involvement in online gambling,” Maria said.

She said after the man had introduced himself, he transferred the line to another man who identified himself as Sarjan Zulkifli Etot from Kuantan, Pahang.

“The suspect then had accused the victim of receiving RM200,000 from illegal activities deposited into her bank account,” Maria said.

She said after which the line was connected to a woman, who identified herself as Inspector Nur Milah.

“This woman inspector then said she would appoint an officer to conduct an investigation into how the victim had received RM200,000,” Maria said.

She added the victim was told to transfer all her money into bank accounts which were given to her by the syndicate.

In another case, a 42-year-old woman government officer based in Engkilili, Sri Aman, was also scammed of RM6,600 by a syndicate, also claiming to be the police based in Kuantan.

The victim was conned into parting with her money two days ago.

Maria said the syndicate accused the victim of being involved in drug trafficking and failing to settle her income tax with the Inland Revenue Board.

Maria urged members of the public to always be wary of calls from people claiming to be from the police or other government agencies.

She said they should WhatsApp or SMS SCCID Infoline 013 2111222 if they are suspicious of any call.