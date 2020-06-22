Johor Sultan urges vigilance after flash floods in state

Sultan Ibrahim advised those living in low-lying areas and near rivers to remain cautious and be prepared to evacuate when instructed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has ordered that close monitoring of the flood situation in the state be conducted after several districts in Johor were hit by floods.

The ruler also directed all relevant agencies to ensure the needs and welfare of flood victims taking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) are well taken care of.

“In view of the current uncertain weather conditions, I also hope that the relevant agencies have made the necessary preparations to face floods.

“I hope that the Johor State Health Department will take precautionary measures and conduct health screenings at each PPS to prevent the spread of the Covid-19,” he said in a press statement issued by the Royal Press Office here today.

Sultan Ibrahim also advised those living in low-lying areas and near rivers to remain cautious and be prepared to evacuate when instructed.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, anyone entering 18 PPS in five districts namely Batu Pahat, Kluang, Muar, Pontian and Tangkak are required to scan the QR code from the MySejahtera application. — Bernama