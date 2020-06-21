Saifuddin: Stay away from fake news during Chini by-election

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah hopes there will be no spreading of fake news or slander on social media during upcoming the Chini state by-election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, June 21 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah hopes there will be no spreading of fake news or slander on social media during upcoming the Chini state by-election.

He said this was especially important because social media is expected to be among the main modes of campaigning during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), as events involving large crowds were not allowed.

“Most importantly, do not share things that are untrue...it’s easy to ensure the authenticity of news by visiting the ‘sebenarnya.my’ portal.

“In the event that false or defamatory news is spread, we can take action if a report is received either by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) or the police,” he told reporters after visiting the Semambu Internet Centre here today.

The Chini by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, on May 6 at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital due to a heart attack. The Election Commission (EC) has set July 4 as polling day. — Bernama