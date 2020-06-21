RMCO: 20 arrested for breaching order yesterday, including one for trying out clothes

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said police arrested 20 individuals for breaching the RMCO yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The police arrested 20 individuals for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, Putrajaya said today.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a press statement that 10 out of the 20 were held under remanded custody while the other 10 were given compounds.

“Among the offences against the RMCO include karaoke and family entertainment activities (six individuals), pubs or night club activities (eight individuals), trying on outfits at a clothing store (one individual), and activities that makes it difficult for social distancing (five individuals),” he said.

The Enforcement Taskforce had conducted 66,468 inspections yesterday involving 3,503 enforcement teams and 15,432 personnel.

Touching on the nation’s border control, the police had conducted 60 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 38,474 vehicles — particularly the backroads.

“The police had successfully arrested 14 foreign nationals for immigration offences. The government will take stern action against any parties trying to enter the country illegally and the enforcement agencies will continue to tighten our borders,” he said.

Meanwhile, from June 10 to June 19, the Health Ministry had screened 7,182 individuals at all national entry points. From this number, 7,158 individuals were found to be Covid-19 negative and are undergoing the mandatory quarantine at their respective homes.

However, 24 individuals were found to be Covid-19 positive and had been sent to hospitals for treatment.

Yesterday also saw 528 Malaysians returning home from Singapore, UAE, Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, India, Netherlands and South Korea. Two have been taken to the hospital while the rest are undergoing mandatory quarantine at home.

At the same time, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) had inspected 16 sites throughout the country with 24 enforcement officers.

Three sites were found to be compliant with the SOP, two had breached the SOP and given warning while 11 were not operational.

The cumulative total of construction sites following the SOP as of yesterday was 2,176 with 421 being non-compliant and given warning.

CIDB had shut down 19 sites because it did not follow the SOP.