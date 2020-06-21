Number of flood victims in Johor down to 915

18 relief centres are currently in operation to deal with the floods in Johor. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, June 21 — The number of flood victims in Johor decreased to 915 people from 222 families as of 8 pm tonight following the closure of four temporary relief centres in Muar and Kluang.

This is in comparison to 1,210 victims from 288 families recorded as at 8 am today, said Johor State Health and Environment Committee Chairman R. Vidyananthan.

He said the four relief centres closed down were SK Tanjung Tohor in Muar, and three in Kluang, namely, SK Simpang, Sekolah Agama Kompleks Penghulu and SK Seri Kencana Simpang Renggam.

However, he said another four centres were opened today, namely SK Parit Bulat in Muar, SK Tiga Serangkai in Batu Pahat, SK Kampung Melayu Raya in Pontian and SK Sungai Linau in Kluang.

“In total, there are 18 relief centres still in operation. Pontian still accounts for the largest number of flood victims with 391 people from 98 families,” he said in a statement here, tonight. — Bernama