Minister: Non-Muslim wedding ceremonies allowed with max 20 attendance, receptions still prohibited

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced wedding ceremonies for non-Muslims can now be held, but must not exceed 20 people. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Wedding ceremonies for non-Muslims can now be held, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Ismail Sabri said the decision was applicable to wedding ceremonies for non-Muslims at houses of worship and non-Muslim religious associations that involve assistant registrar of marriages appointed under Section 28 of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act.

“This wedding ceremony cannot exceed 20 individuals (including the Assistant Registrar of marriages) and is subject to the capacity of the House of Worship or the Non-Muslim Religious Association and social distancing.

“Wedding ceremonies have to comply with the SOP set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry of Malaysia,” he said in a statement here.

“Wedding reception events are still not allowed to be held,” he added.

Previously on May 21, the National Unity Ministry had announced that all non-Muslim wedding ceremonies held in house of worships have been postponed to July 31.

On June 3, Ismail Sabri had said non-Muslim couples were allowed to register their marriage since the conditional movement control order (CMCO) began on May 4, with only four people allowed to be present, namely the bride, groom and two witnesses.

Malaysia is currently under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) since June 10, a phase that is more relaxed and with less restrictions and which will run until August 31.