Scared of DAP? Don’t call yourselves Malays, Dr Mahathir tells ‘cowards’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has again defended DAP today, labelling Malays who are afraid of the party as “cowards” and unworthy of being in the majority community.

The former prime minister said DAP is merely a political party in the country, not a global and powerful institution like the International Monetary Fund or World Bank.

“Unfortunately, there are some Malays who are scared of DAP. Thinking the party can destroy the Malays.

“Cowards like this are not eligible to call themselves Malays. Likewise, those who also swayed by these cowards,” he wrote in his latest blog post.

Dr Mahathir said this as he accused Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Najib Razak of claiming that DAP will destroy the Malay community.

The post seems to be the sequel of a previous entry where he said he is ashamed many Malays wrongly believe that DAP will eventually “destroy” the majority community if the party had continued to remain in the Malaysian government.

The Langkawi MP had said DAP will never destroy the Malays, as they would instead be destroyed if they choose crooks as their leaders.

In the new post, Dr Mahathir urged any Malays who think that DAP will destroy the community, to look back at the country’s history, where the Malay community still survives and gain their Independence despite had been colonised by several countries.

He also said that the Malays are the only ones who openly criticised American presidents George W. Bush for attacking Iraq and Donald J. Trump for his stand on Israel.

“Only Malays are brave to oppose the opinion of the world. In this world only Malays are the one who criticise the government with greater power when they do wrong.

“We are not afraid, we are brave and we are successful,” he said.

He said those who think that he and Pakatan Harapan are being dominated by DAP are cheated by Najib, whom he accused of fearing imprisonment for his many graft charges.

“Once rejected by the people, Najib used the fear of Malays to be accepted back into the back door government,” he said.