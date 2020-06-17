Lawyer Siti Kasim in police scope over Facebook comment about PAS, tahfiz

Human rights activist Siti Kasim is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex October 9, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Police are investigating vocal lawyer Siti Kasim over a recent Facebook post critical of PAS.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir said Siti is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code covering statements conducing to public mischief, and Section 4(1) of Sedition Act and also Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network service.

“A total of 113 complaints were lodged nationwide on the matter,” Huzir said in a statement today.

“The owner of the Facebook account called ‘Siti Kassim’ will be called in to have her statement recorded and the person would be asked to explain the posting because it was intended to disrupt peace and investigation is still ongoing.”

The Facebook post in question carried this remark: “...you want to ban alcohol just because it suits you? Then ban Tahfiz schools too for causing so much damage to our innocent children. Get it PIS?”

It is not clear as to when the posting was made.

Huzir said the investigation paper against the person behind the Siti Kassim Facebook account was opened on May 21.

*Editor’s note: An earlier version wrongly quoted the CID director saying the investigation was for sedition and has since been corrected to reflect the correct law. Malay Mail apologises for the error and confusion caused.