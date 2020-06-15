Sarawak to restart tourism activities from June 17

Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said homestays, hotels, adventure and extreme tourism, scuba diving and snorkelling, theme parks (dry park only) are allowed to resume but operators will have to comply to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 15 — Specific tourism, arts and cultural activities will be allowed in Sarawak effective June 17, during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said homestays, hotels, adventure and extreme tourism, scuba diving and snorkelling, theme parks (dry park only) are allowed to resume but operators will have to comply to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines set by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Basic guidelines on social distancing, personal hygiene, temperature scanning, sanitisation of public facilities should be observed, while staff, guests and contractors must download the MySejahtera and COVIDTrace apps, to facilitate necessary contact tracing,” he said in a statement.

He said tour operators can receive and sell bookings for domestic tour packages and activities allowed by the government, but no overseas travel packages are permitted, as operators are encouraged to do online promotion for their packages, to substitute promotional exhibition or roadshow.

“Tour guides are responsible to ensure that social distancing and personal hygiene rules are observed by tourists under their care. Hoteliers are to limit the meeting room or conference hall’s capacity to up to 50 per cent and attendees should practice social distancing and a record of the attendee’s details must be kept for at least six months,” he said.

Abdul Karim said sauna, swimming pool, lounge, pub, bar, karaoke and buffet restaurant were still not allowed while music, dance or theatre schools and photography studios could operate from Wednesday onwards but operators or premise owners must inform clients on the SOP measures.

He said the national parks of Kubah, Gunung Gading, Tanjung Datu, Santubong, Talang-Satang, Wind and Fairy Caves, Batang Ai, Samajaya, Maludam, Gunung Mulu, Lambir, Niah, Loagan Bunut and Pulong Tau would be opened from June 17, while Bako, Miri-Sibuti Coral Reef, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre and Kuching Wetlands would reopen from June 22.

“National park, leisure and adventure activities, nature walk, caving, snorkelling and scuba diving with or without park guides, wildlife viewing activities and expedition activity in totally protected areas and wildlife centres are also allowed,” he said.

“For adventure caving, only a minimum of two and maximum of eight people per group are allowed to enter at anytime accompanied by a guide,” he said adding that for more details, refer to the ministry’s website at mtac.sarawak.gov.my. — Bernama